We Will Impose Tough Punishment Over Match Violence-FAM

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has warned football teams to refrain from hooliganisms as the national football governing body says stiff punishments is awaiting would-be perpetrators of the vice.

FAM competitions sub -committee Vice chairman Daudi Mtanthiko said this at Chiwembe technical centre in Blantyre after the draw of round 32 of Carlsberg cup national phase on Tuesday.

“We will not tolerate any act of violence in football and I Strongly warn football teams, officials or supporters who wishes to incite violence that they should not dare because we will impose tough penalties which they will regret,” said Mtanthiko.

On his side Market Category Manager for Castel Malawi (The sponsors of Carlsberg cup), Twikale Chirwa said since the birth of Carlsberg cup in Malawi the talent has been identified even to the national football team.

“Carlsberg cup has helped to identify players to the nation of which as a company we are proud of and it’s a big achievement,” said Chirwa.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer for Nyasa Big Bullets Freetwood Haiya said the team will not condole any act of violence in football.

“Whether you are supporter of Nyasa Big Bullets or any team but as long as you cause violence in football will not tolerate it but to arrest you because as a team we should not suffer with punishments because of few selected individuals,” said Haiya.

The draw revealed Nyasa Big Bullets against Mitundu at Kamuzu stadium,Mighty BeFoward versus Karonga united at Kamuzu stadium, MDF Marine against Blue Eagles, Azam Tigers against Kamuzu Barracks at Mulanje park stadium and Nyasa Big Bullets reserve versus Moyale Barracks at Kamuzu among other matches.

