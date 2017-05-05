We Have Come To Do Things Differently-APM Tells The Nation In State Of The Nation Address

Hours after the World Bank delivered an emphatic statement in the growing confidence by the international community in government’s economic reform and growth measures, President Peter Mutharika delivered a forward-looking State of the Nation Address in Parliament this morning.

As expected, the address provides a review of the achievements government has made in the 2016/17 financial year and outlines plans for the next financial year.

The past three years have been tough for Mutharika government to fix an economy battered by weather-related shocks, Joyce Banda’s Cashgate and an absent direct budget support by the development partners.

Critics who have often see things in the short term and sometimes dishonestly have been quick to undermine the steps government has undertaken and have sought to create an impression that government has failed to improve the health of the economy.

But last night, World Bank gave a thumping blow to their pessmistic view when it announced an injection of $80 million direct into the Malawi budget.

So as he sat to deliver the address in Parliament today, that World Bank news and own individual faith emboldened Mutharika to send a resounding message to the doubters and critics.

He told them they can keep looking back as they wish.

“I am determined to ensure that our economy grows, and grow it will! Let those who say there is nothing happening keep living a lie while you and I make progress. Let those who see emptiness in everything keep their empty rhetoric while you and I agree that we are making progress.

“But let those who listen, listen. Even the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund agree that we are on the right path. Malawians who are proud of this country have every reason to be optimistic,” he said.

For these optimistic Malawians, Mutharika said:

“I congratulate Malawians for their resilience, their support and their positive mind.”

Mutharika went on to outline strides made in the economy. He cited the inflation, for example, which has been steadily scaling down from 22 percent in December to 16.1 percent in February and 15.80 percent at the end of March.

“We expect the trend to continue and we are on course to achieve single digit inflation by end of 2017,” he said.

The President gave a review of achievements and plans in agriculture and food security, mining, energy, health services, transport, education, gender and tourism and wildlife, among others.

He assured the nation and international community that government will keep pursuing prudent fiscal discipline measures, revenue collection, debt management and invest in economic growth..

To this effect, Mutharika repeated that the political project of his government is to transform Malawi and change lives of Malawians.

He underlined why Malawi has always reeled in a vicious circle of poverty.

“The structure of our economy has always been fragile. We never invested in robust projects. Our systems collapsed. We have not been thinking big,” he said.

And so he announced:

“We have come to do things differently.”

The World Bank is the first of the lot of the donor community to send this defining signal about the positive steps government is undertaking to steer the country out of the economic doldrums and poverty.

Mutharika said government expects similar response from the European Union, the African Development Bank and others.

