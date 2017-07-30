We Are Unbreakable; We Are Unstoppable: APM Tells Opposition Losers

President Peter Mutharika last night sounded out a stark warning to opposition and critics bent on discouraging his administration from developing Malawi that they will come crashing down because his progressive agenda and the DPP are “unbreakable” and “unstoppable”.

Seeking to feed their political egos, opposition parties and self-defeatist, partisan critics have been trying to sell the idea that Mutharika and the DPP “have failed” to govern Malawi.

Bodies such as Public Affairs Committee have been used to spread this propaganda.

But President Mutharika, in a brief but riveting speech last night, exposed the doomed nature of opposition’s politics of negativity and where it originates from.

‘Losers, failures’

Addressing a fundraiser Blue Night function at Kamuzu Palace, Mutharika said the opposition’s claim that Mutharika has failed is the psychology of losers and failures.

“We are opposed by a party of failures and losers. And because they think like failures, they want you to believe that everything is failing. That is why they are working so hard to discourage you,” Mutharika told the gathering.

He added: “The more they see that we are fixing the economy, bringing roads and water to the people, the more they will try to frustrate us. The more we provide affordable malata and cement to most vulnerable Malawians, the more they will try to stop our policies.

“The more they see that we are building community colleges, building more schools and hospitals, the more they will say we are failing. The more they see that we are making progress, the more they will try to hold us back.”

‘Unbreakable, unstoppable’

The President warned the people of Malawi that the failures and losers will continue to try to discourage them from making progress.

He therefore appealed to them to remain resolute in the agenda to develop the nation.

“Remember, they will try to break us apart. But we are unbreakable. They will try to stop us. Enemies of progress will try to stop us. But we are unstoppable.

“We will fight to liberate this country from poverty. And fight to develop this country. We will fight to make this party stronger and stronger. And fight to remain united!” he said.

Troubled past

The President emboldened the people by recounting the travails which the party, himself and Malawians in general have faced and how they have all worked to emerge on the other end -stronger, better and full of hope.

When Bingu wa Mutharika, founder of the DPP, died in 2012, the party was unceremoniously consigned to the opposition – only to beat expectations by bouncing back into power in May 2014 elections.

“They said this party was going to die [after Bingu’s death]. I said this party will live, and conquer, and prosper!” he said.

While in opposition, Mutharika became a target of the insecure Joyce Banda who arrested him and made five attempts on his life. These schemes failed.

When it was clear that Mutharika was winning the elections, Joyce Banda and Lazarus Chakwera teams and conspired to cancel the elections, plunge the country into chaos and install Chakwera as president.

Joyce Banda even tried to order the army to take over this country. The army refused.

“They tried everything! But with God, we prevailed. As a party, we have fought a good fight,” said the President.

Nor has the work of running government been smooth, the Malawi leader recalled.

“We found a broken and plundered economy. We fixed the economy. We found a country deserted by donors. We brought back economic confidence. We ran this country without budgetary donor support. We proved that Malawi can be self-dependent.

“And remember – we have been tried, tested and we have prevailed. We have been tried in drought and hunger, and we fed the people in every village in this country.

“We are the patriotic warriors fighting for the people of this country. We are the drivers of transformation, taking this country forward. That is why we believe in the DPP.

“Someone thought they could stop us from developing this country. But we are unstoppable! Tell them, DPP is unstoppable!” Said Mutharika.

‘We will win again in 2019’

Mutharika therefore appealed to all patriotic Malawians and DPP members to stay the course in the work to develop the nation instead of being discouraged by the failures who will lose again in 2019.

“And come 2019, we will fight and win again. Make no mistake about that! And those who specialize in making noise will cry foul again,” he said.

That is because the word ‘fail’ is their nature – not DPP’s.

Mutharika reminded that crowd that in 1999, Malawi Congress Party lost the election and said the election was stolen from them.

In 2004, MCP failed again and sang the same song of rigging.

In 2009, MCP failed again, and again blamed their failure on others.

In 2014, MCP yet again failed and lost. And yet again, they claimed that the election was stolen from them.

“Come 2019, they will fail and lose again. And they will say – the election has been stolen from them,” he said.

‘You are the party’

The President called upon DPP members to march on with courage, in unity and common purpose, each one being mindful that they are part of the total sum of the DPP.

He spoke against members thinking of themselves more than the party.

Instead, he urged, they should think as a collective and play their respective roles.

“We are proud to be the DPP. Sometimes, we say the party is not doing this. Or the party is not doing that. And yet, you are the party. Everyone is an important member of this party. Everyone can make a difference,” he said.

Mutharika also warned DPP members against abuse of power.

“For those of you holding positions, I want you to remember this. Power is not status. Power is responsibility. And as a party in power, we have a huge responsibility to develop this country,” he said.

‘Thank you Malawians’

President Mutharika commended all patriotic Malawians who are contributing towards making Malawi a success.

“I thank every Malawian who is making this country a success. And we will make this country a great success on this continent. Let us be proud to be what we are!” he urged.

