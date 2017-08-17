We Are Deploying Measures To Boost Agriculture Markets-APM

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has assured that government remains committed to taking decisive measures to ensure farmers in the country realize their full potential in agricultural production.

Mutharika made the assurance in Blantyre on Wednesday during the opening of the l4th National Agriculture fair in Blantyre.

President Mutharika observed that despite the country being an agro – based economy for so many years, its famers have not fully realized the benefits of their production because of underutilization of its natural resources.

“This country has everything we need to take the economy off the doldrums. We have a lot of fertile land; we have fresh water everywhere; we have the labour all around us,” he said.

“What we need is a change of mindset. We have minerals of every kind across this country. This is a rich country,” he said, adding: “Everyone out there is now talking of a Malawi that is set for an unprecedented economic growth and we must be set to take off with it to make strides in our agribusiness.”

He said his government has already instituted different policies such as National Agriculture Policy to urgently improve agricultural production to enable local farmers realize their potential in agriculture markets.

“We have set the policy framework to drive a paradigm shift to mechanisation and commercialisation. It also advocates for diversification of our production to non – traditional crops and commodities including livestock and fisheries,” Mutharika said.

“Besides, we have also set a new policy framework for irrigation which is complemented by the driving forces of the foreign direct investment policy. We now have serious investors who are ready to start end-to-end agricultural production,” he said.

Mutharika, therefore, said the Greenbelt Initiative, which was ready to roll out irrigation agriculture on 24,000 hectares of land in the Lower Shire, would contribute to the sector and Malawi as a whole since it would lead to value-addition of crop products for export to Europe and other places thereby boosting the country’s economy.

This year’s National Agriculture fair, running from 16th to 19th August, is being held under the theme: ‘Unleashing full agricultural potential, the role of markets.’ (By Memory Kutengule, Mana)

