Wazisomo To Host Free Gospel Show

As a way of thanking his fans for patronising the recent music festival of BATTLE OF PRAISE ,which he organised on the 9th September, Stevie Wazisomo Muliya also known as the Stage Wizard, has said he is planning to hold a free Gospel show in Blantyre.

Muliya disclosed this amid complaints from his fans that the Battle of Praise did not live up to its billing following technical hiccup on the equipment, on top of the show starting late.

“It’s true that I want to hold a free show as a thank you to my fans as well as a consolation for what happened during the Battle of Praise music festival at Blantyre Cultural Centre, they have proven to be supportive indeed

“Though we had some hiccups like misbehaving of sound equipment, I promise to keep on giving them the best as far as ministry is concerned. I have spoken to my management on how to avoid this in future.

“The show was really well patronised but the only problem was the management of time and misbehaving of equipment but that has been sorted out.

He said he has already talked to the guys who provided the equipment for a free show to do the show together and they have agreed to do so.

“THE GREATS are the ones that provided the equipment and we discussed the problem and we have agreed to hold a free show together because of what happened as a way of thanking of my fans as well as consolation” , he said

He added: ” Am working on new album and this will be one of the best albums, I have really put effort to this to bring the best to my fans and singles of this new album will start be aired this month.

Wazisomo is known for his stage energy and artistic performance.

