“Watch This Space”-Khumbo Kachali Optimistic Of Becoming Malawi’s Next President Through His Freedom Party

Former vice-president Khumbo Kachali who has just registered his new party called Freedom Party (FP) says he is optimistic of becoming Malawi’s next president.

“It is Freedom Party,” he disclosed.“I can confirm that the party has been registered with Registrar of Political Parties and a certificate has been issued and through this party, I’m very optimistic that i will become Malawi’s next President,” said Kachali.

But Kachali said finer details will be disclosed during the launch, which he said, will take place soon.

Kachali said he is on a mission to clean up the politics of Malawi with new political movement, saying there is a body of ideas out there people would support.

“Watch this space,” he said.

He said he has been out strategising and reconnecting with the people.

While serving as State Vice-President during the Banda regime, Kachali had quit PP with only few days to the May 20 Tripartite Elections.

Banda left out Kachali as a running mate and opted for Industry and Trade Minister Sosten Gwengwe – the presidential ticket that flopped miserably.

Banda and Kachali were expelled from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)in December 2010 for allegedly forming parallel party structures. However, the two were on record as having said their dismissal was because they refused to endorse the presidential candidature of current DPP leader Peter Mutharika.

In April 2012, Banda ascended to the presidency in line with constitutional order after the death of former president the late Bingu wa Mutharika and picked Kachali as her Vice-President.

Before joining DPP, Kachali was treasure general of United Democratic Front (UDF), the party which Banda also served as director of women.