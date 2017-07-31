Warrant Of Arrest Finally In Full Force For Joyce Banda…D-Day For Malawi’s Cashgate Bigfish

Malawi Police Service has issued a warrant of arrest for former President of the Republic of Malawi,Joyce Banda who is in self imposed exile for three years now.

Banda, who was president from 2012 to 2014, left the country in September 2014 after coming third in elections a few months earlier, and she has given a myriad of reasons as to why she has not returned ever since.

In a statement issued by Malawi Police spokesman Senior Supritendant James Kadadzera said Banda is suspected of abusing her office in the Cashgate affair.

“The Malawi Police Service wishes to inform Malawians that its Fiscal and Fraud Section conducted some investigations on the suspected involvement of the former president in ‘Cashgate’ cases and unearthed credible evidence .

“The veidence gathered raises reasonable suspicion that the former president committed offences relating to abuse of office and money laundering,” reads a statement by Police.

Police said they are interested to question Banda on the suspected offences hence the issuing of a warrant of arrest to Banda, who is self-imposed exile.

“This warrant of arrest is in force and necessary legal fromalities are being pursued,” the Police statement said.

Police said they have informed the press and public about the warrant of arrest , which it noted is not standard practice, but pointed out that because of public interest that Cashgate cases have generated “necessitates providing such information to the public.”

The Cashgate scandal was uncovered in 2013, while Banda was Malawi leader, and led to the arrest of about 70 people, including government officials and business people, accused of stealing $32 million of government money through dubious construction deals.

According to investigations, Banda was among the beneficiaries of Cashgate scandal which saw government lose up to US$32 million through fraud and money laundering, an official has told the court.

A number of lead suspects have made allegations involving Banda.

Former Assistant Director of Tourism Leonard Kalonga, suspect in cashgate once made the startling revelation when he pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy to defraud government, facilitating money laundering and offence of money laundering.

He made the plea in the High Court of Malawi sitting in the capital Lilongwe.

Besides implicating former president (Joyce Banda), Kalonga also implicated former budget director Paul Mphwiyo, a Treasury official whose shooting led to the unravelling of Cashgate scandal.

Kalonga told the court that Mphwiyo told him (Kalonga) and others that the former president said the stolen loot was going to be used for presidential and parliamentary campaign.

In another instance, Kalonga narrated how former politician Oswald Lutepo, while talking on the phone, assured the former president that they were going to find money for campaign.

Kalonga told the court that the phone was in such a way that he could hear the conversation between Joyce Banda and Lutepo.

During the trial Kalonga pleaded to charges of money laundering involving at least K3.7 billion.

This was not the first time that the former president has been named as being involved in Cashgate.

Few months ago, Lutepo charged with stealing the most in Cashgate said he took the cash to State House.

Lutepo told journalists few months ago that he had taken the money that he fraudulently received from the Treasury to State House for the former president.

Former Justice Minister, Ralph Kasambara, told the High Court he wanted the former president to be among his witnesses in his trial. And recently, it emerged that the jailed former Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Culture said in her witness statements that Banda was the mastermind behind Cashgate and that the former president instructed cabinet ministers to solicit money for the 2014 election campaign.

Banda has on several occasions vehemently denied the accusations.

Like this: Like Loading...