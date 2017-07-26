War For Supremacy:Nomads, BB Set For ‘Bloodshed’ This Saturday

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers face their real test this Saturday when they clash with arch-rivals Nyasa Big Bullets in one of the mouth-watering fixtures in the TNM Super league.

The Nomads are smarting from their two wins against Chitipa United and Blue Eagles FC over the past weekend and this fixture with their fiercest rivals cannot come at a better time than this. The derby against Bullets will also mark the first match of the TNM Super league to be played at the magnificent Bingu Nation Stadium in Lilongwe.

As games come thick and fast towards the end of the first round, Wanderers need to be on top of the game to cement their grip on top spot by winning against some of the best teams in the country’s top flight league. More than a week ago, the Lali Lubani Boys’ winning streak and unbeaten run in the league came to a halt when they lost to Civil Sporting Club 0-2.

But they have managed to bounce back and proved their mettle as potential title contenders by grinding out 1-0 wins against Chitipa United and Blue Eagles FC. In the last two games, the Nomads have managed to get results even though they showed signs of struggling to get the best out of their performances.

But the fixture with Bullets is totally different battle that will need them to be at their best if they are to overcome their rivals. Nyasa Big Bullets have depth in their squad than most teams in the TNM Super League. Although they have not started well this season, they are looking forward to prove that they close nine-point gap between them and the Nomads. Their performance in the last two matches was not quite decent losing 2-1 to Silver Strikers and registered a win 1-0 over Dwangwa United, there are several things the team need to address if they are to win against tougher opponents. Scoring has been Bullets’ major problem and they must be accurate in converting their chances as well as solidifying their defence which has been vulnerable to opponents with more adventurous attacks. Wanderers coach Yasin Osman has rotated the side heavily during the first half of the season. However, we should expect the coach to field a very competitive side this Saturday in Area 48, Lilongwe for the battle of supremacy in TNM Super league. (Andrew Ndhlovu Lilongwe, July 25, Mana)

