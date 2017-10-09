Wanderers Doubles Game Bonuses For Players…From K30, 000 To K60, 000

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Sunday hiked game bonuses for its players with an additional K 30, 000 as a motivator to their quest for the 2017 title challenge of the Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) Super League.

Wanderers have gone 11 years without winning the league title and their current form puts them on the pole position of ending the Champions drought which has eluded them for years and earn a name of “Arsenal of Malawi”.

Nomad’s players were pocketing K30, 000 for a win and the additional mounts makes them earn K60, 000 for a win for both league and cup games.

Wanderers General Secretary, Mike Butao, told the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Sunday in Lilongwe after their 2-0 victory against Blue Eagles that they thought it wise to hike the game bonus as a motivation for the players.

He said the new hike was with immediate effect and the first pay hike they would get is from the win against Blue Eagles.

“We are not leaving any stone unturned in our ambition to clinch the League and we feel that one way is to motivate our players who do the job on the field of play,” Butao pointed out.

Wanderers Captain, Francis Mulimbika described the move as very welcome development saying it would fire them up to work for more.

“We are delighted with the move and we promise to deliver because our managers have done the right thing in our quest to win the League,” he added.

Wanderers are on the summit table with 47 points with 20 games played lost 2-1 to Silver Strikers on Saturday before defeating Blue Eagles, 24 hours later.

Silver Strikers is second on the table with 42 points while Nyasa Big Bullets are third with 41 points from 20 games.

This coming weekend, current league leaders, Wanderers will play host to Premier Bet Wizards at Balaka stadium and second placed Silver Strikers have a task against Azam Tigers at Silver stadium in Area 47 Lilongwe.

The People’s team, Bullets will take on Mzuzu based soldiers, Moyale Barracks at Chilomoni ground.

Two months ago, Wanderers players staged a mini boycott when they refused to leave Chilambula lodge in Lilongwe as they were demanding to be paid they game bonuses for 12 games just after the 1-0 defeat to the traditional rivals Nyasa Big Bullets.

The players were promised to pocket their 12 match game bonuses after the Bullets game but this did not materialize as a result they thought of sending a signal to their officials to stage the boycott.

It will yet to be seen whether the new hike will be honour taking into account that the team struggles to pay its players in time as it was revealed twice this season.

