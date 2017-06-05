Wanderers Captain Francis Mulimbika Apologizes To Nyerere…”Luck Was Not On Our Side”

Be Forward Wanderers Captain Francis Mulimbika has apologized for Saturday’s loss to Silver Strikers after a penalty shootout in the Airtel Top 8 Finals at the Bingu National Stadium.

Mulimbika admitted it was painful to taste their first defeat at the Bingu National Stadium after trying their level best to secure a goal in 90 minutes.

“On behalf of my fellow players, I apologize to all Wanderers fans for our defeat. There were a lot of expectations that we would do well but luck was not on our side. We were devastated as well after the last whistle and we apologize for that,” the lion-hearted left-back said.

Mulimbika refused to point fingers at individual players saying they play as a team.

“We play as a team; therefore, there is no reason to point fingers at anybody. We just have to focus on the Super League and other cups to come,” he said.

On his part, Joseph Kamwendo, said, “We are not happy with the result. It is sad to lose a final match. It is hard to explain what exactly went wrong. In penalties anything can happen. I, however, plead with the fans not to give up on us. We have a good coach who will work on our weaknesses,” he said.

Silver Strikers converted 10 penalties, while Wanderers missed their last one through Harry Nyirenda. (By Arkangel Tembo

Blantyre, June 5, Mana)

