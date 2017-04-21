Wandale Arrested For Obtaining Money By False Pretense

The Police in the capital city Lilongwe on Friday morning arrested Peoples Land Organization (PLO) supreme Leader Vincent Wandale.

According to reports reaching Malawi Voice, Wandale has been charged with an offense of obtaining money by false pretense. Wandale’s arrest follows a Facebook post in wish he asked ‘poor Malawians’ to help him financially as he is preparing for court case.

“I will be going back to court on my appeal case against the convictions and sentences on the land matter in Thyolo and Mulanje. I’m requesting well wishers to help me raise some cash for preparing for the hearing,” posted Wandale on Facebook.

The controversial PLO leader, Wandale was also arrested and convicted some months ago for inciting people of Mulanje and Thyolo to start grabbing land belonging to tea estates investors.( By Thumbiko Nyirongo

