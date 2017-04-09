Walter Says Flames Now Out Of Water: “We Are On A Revival Mission”

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu Manda, on Saturday said that Malawi national football team, the flames is on revival mission.

FA President Nyamilandu made the remarks during the unveiling of Flames expatriate Coach Ronnie Van Geneugden at Mpira Village popularly known as Chiwembe Technical Centre in the commercial city of Blantyre.

“We want to transform Malawi football; we are now on revival campaign to get back to winning ways as you know we are participating in African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and CHAN and we want our performance to be better…

Flames Expatriate Coach Ronnie Van Geneugden

“Flames results in the past two years were pathetic, so to turn things around we needed the best coach and that’s why we have roped in an expatriate coach to achieve the desired results,” said Nyamilandu Manda.

In his remarks, Coach Ronnie said,” Malawi has good and talented players. My task will be to make a good and strong team.”

Flames expatriate Coach Ronnie Van Geneugden has signed a two years contract with Football Association of Malawi (FAM). (By Thumbiko Nyirongo)

  1. Alinane Unyolo   April 9, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Akazachoka peter pampando,nkuzachokanso Nyamilandu mpira uzapita patsogolo muzakhulupilira!!

    Reply
  2. Gerald Shaba   April 9, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Let’s wait and see..

    Reply
  3. Amos John   April 9, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Iweyo upumalitilo tioneko ena.

    Reply
  4. Ismail Jussab   April 9, 2017 at 10:01 am

    I hope it works

    Reply
  5. Anthony Kaonga   April 9, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Flames is dead

    Reply

