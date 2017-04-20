Walter Nyamilandu And Cronies In Water: Implicated In Ticket Fraud

Football Association of Malawi President, Walter Nyamilandu Manda is said to be the mastermind of a ticket fraud that got two suspects arrested at CIVO Stadium last week during the 2017 FAM Charity Shield match involving Nyasa Big Bullets and Kamuzu Barracks.

The two suspects, Peter Minofu,30 and Weston Garnet, 32 both from Mulanje were nabbed by law enforcers after being caught selling fake tickets outside the stadium. By the time of arrest the two had already raked in some substantial amount of money and were left with booklets of fake tickets.

When they appeared before court on Wednesday, the two told the magistrate that they were just errand boys for a FAM official who they later named Nyamilandu.

“We were just told to meet Mr (Casper) Jangale, GIft Gunda and LImbani Cliff Matola to collect some stuff and follow instructions thereafter. We were later instructed to sell the tickets outside the stadium and make sure that no one sees us. We handed some tickets to Mr Pyson Likagwa as well,” said Minofu during cross examination.

Ticket fraud has been a main deterrent to football development in the country and the mother body has been dragging feet to end the malpractice. With the new revelations it is now certain that senior officials at FAM are part and parcel of the malpractice.

