Vuwa Urges Malawian Youth To Utilise APM’s Skills Development Program

Presidential Advisor on Youth Affairs Simon Vuwa Kaunda has urged the Youth in the country to take advantage of Government Youth Programmes such as Skills Development and The Community Colleges Programme in order to get skills, earn Teveta Certificates and Diplomas and secure employment or start their own business and employ others.

He said President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika introduced a skills development programme for Malawian Youth which among others is building community colleges across the country with practical curriculum that focuses on vocational and entrepreneurial skills.

Vuwa Kaunda was speaking at Chiwoko in Chilinde Lilongwe City South East Constituency

on Sunday, September 24 where he held a development Rally along-side Dr. Isaac Lamba, Bokosi Khamba and Khwauli Msiska both members of the DPP National Governing Council.

The Mighty DPP is on a campaign to retain the Lilongwe City South East Constituency which fall vacant after a court ruling involving Bentry Namasasu who was a DPP MP now the party is fielding Dr. Ruben Ngwenya.

