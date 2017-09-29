Vuwa Urges Malawian Youth To Utilise APM’s Skills Development Program

By on 1 Comment

Presidential Advisor On Youth Vuwa Kaunda captured at the event

Presidential Advisor on Youth Affairs Simon Vuwa Kaunda has urged the Youth in the country to take advantage of Government Youth Programmes such as  Skills Development and The Community Colleges Programme in order to get skills,  earn Teveta Certificates and Diplomas and secure employment or start their own business and employ others.

He said President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika  introduced a skills development programme for Malawian Youth which among others is building community colleges across the country with practical curriculum that focuses on vocational and entrepreneurial skills.

Vuwa Kaunda was speaking at Chiwoko in Chilinde  Lilongwe City South East Constituency

Part of the mammoth crowd

on Sunday,  September 24 where he held a development Rally along-side Dr. Isaac Lamba, Bokosi Khamba and Khwauli Msiska both members of the DPP National Governing Council.

The Mighty DPP is on a campaign to retain the Lilongwe City South East Constituency which fall vacant after a court ruling involving Bentry Namasasu who was a  DPP MP now the party is fielding  Dr. Ruben Ngwenya.

Presidential Advisor On Youth Vuwa Kaunda captured at the event

 

 

 

Vuwa Urges Malawian Youth To Utilise APM’s Skills Development Program added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

One Response to "Vuwa Urges Malawian Youth To Utilise APM’s Skills Development Program"

  1. Blessings Sabola   September 29, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    a skills? kkkkk pa Malawi

    Reply

Leave a Reply