VP Nankhumwa Thrills Phalombe, As Thousands Attend His Maiden Blue-Parade (Pictorial Focus)

Pictorial focus on VP Nankhumwa’s whistlestop tour in Phalombe (03, 09, 2018)

Welcome to Phalombe: Traditional leaders welcome Nankhumwa in Phalombe

The multitude welcoming Nankhumwa in Phalombe East (Migowi)
The blue-ocean in Phalombe South

