VP Chilima Prays For More Relief Items In Salima And All Other Places Affected By Floods

Vice President Saulos Chilima distributes assorted items to the representative of the affected families in salima District-pic by Lisa Vintulla (1)

Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima, in his capacity as Minister for Disaster Management Affairs Thursday visited families that have been displaced by floods in Salima district.

About 1,031 people (248 families) have been affected by floods in the area of Traditional Authority Pemba after Lifidzi river flooded due to persistent heavy rains.

MDF soldiers with the Vice President at the affected flood area in Salima-pic by Lisa Vintulla area

Chilima praised the swift response of the Malawi Defense Force, Police, Red Cross, World Food Program and the community in dealing with the disaster.

The Vice President advised members of the community to learn from such disasters to avoid experiencing same problems every year.

Chilima also donated assorted relief items to the affected families that have been evacuated to Kandulu Evacuation Centre at Chikowa Primary School in the area of T/A Ndindi.

In the meantime, MDF soldiers are helping with the rescue operations, helping victims cross the flooded river to safe grounds.

  1. Samson K Nkhata   February 10, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    Ndimadabwatu kuti avp athu chilankhulireni zanzeru ku area18 pa 1 january samamvemka apapa zilibwino abwerenso kuno ku area49 adzatione madzi avuta awa….

