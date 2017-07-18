VP Chilima Pledges Full Support To Mutharika… I’m Ready To Fight For The Party To The End

Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima has pledged full support to President Peter Mutharika and the DPP family saying he is ready to fight for the party to the end.

Speaking when welcoming President Mutharika at Biwi Triangle in Lilongwe from Blantyre where he had presided over the opening of the Mercy James Pediatric Center, Chilima said he is geared to go into the battle field ahead of 2019 polls.

Taking his turn, Mutharika called for intra-party unity with his DPP saying it was through unity that the party would pull through the 2019 elections.

“You are my son; don’t listen to what people say. The Vice President is my son.” he said

DPP General Secretary, Greizedar Jeffrey, and the party’s Regional Governor for the Center, Dean Josaya Banda took turns in assuring their leader that victory 2019 victory was inevitable.

“We won from the opposition bench. Imagine how easy it will be winning from inside,” said Wa Jeffrey.

On the other hand, Josaya Banda assured that he would work tirelessly to make sure 80 per cent of DPP votes in 2019 polls are from the Central Region.

Like this: Like Loading...