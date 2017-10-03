Vintage Wedding Steers Debate On Social Media

If Malawi had a list of top most weddings of the year this could probably make it into the top list. It happened last Saturday, September 30 in the capital Lilongwe. Engineer cum entrepreneur Victor Kandiado wedded his love of life Elizabeth Chetama in what has become the talk of the town.

The wedding did not only leave guests mesmerized but it has also been trending on social media platforms like Facebook and whatsup.

“It was so unique to see the cake stacked on a tree. This was amazing and it is my first experience” One of the guests confessed to this reporter.

“ I am not usually a fan of fancy weddings but I salute this. There was some creativity, you can see all this from the design and everything. Surely this was a unique wedding” read one of the many posts on the facebook Victor’s page.

In an interview the groom disclosed that they spent close to five million kwacha on the wedding which was officiated at St. Patricks Catholic Parish in Area 18 and guests were treated to a sumptuous reception at Golden Peackok hotel.

“We chose a vintage theme, starting from dressing to the cake display. My bowtie and pocket piece were made of jute (chiguduli). The bowties of the groomsmen and the flower decorations were also all made of jute.” Said Kandiado.

Kandiado said that his wife also made her hair nails and makeup herself as a matter of serving costs.

Kandiado who is the managing director of Makwelero a local pharmaceutical company hails from Jambo village in the area of traditional authority Jambo in Nsanje district whilst his wife Elizabeth hails from Chankoma village in the area of traditional authority Nsakambewa in Dowa district.

Elizabeth is sales manager for Matt arrend times pieces in South Africa.

