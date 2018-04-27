Vindicated: Chakwera Leads CSO’s Regime Change Demos, As MCP Youth Dominate

As reported by this publication earlier this week, Malawi Congress Party has taken a leading role in the undergoing demonstrations happening in some parts of the country.

Apart from being dominated by the MCP youth, the party’s president Rev. Lazurus joined the protests at exactly 10:15 in Lilongwe amid cheers by his party followers, who participated in the name of concerned citizens.

According to information, Malawi Voice has sourced and verified, MCP bankrolled the protests to the tune of K30million for the printing of t-shirts, publicity, transport and other logistics.

And in Mzuzu, the protests were led by MCP executive member Harry Mkandawire who has been mobilising youths in the city to take part in the protests throughout this week.

Reading the petition delivered to the Government by CSOs, it has also come out clear that these political activists have sold their conscious to the highest bider as one of the issues they are demanding answers on is on the Lilongwe-Salima Water Project.

In July 2017, Sembereka, Mayaya and his team defended the implementation of Salima-Lilongwe water project, but in the petition, they are calling the same dubious and are actually demanding answers on the same. What exactly were they defending then?

