Vincent Niyongira Case: Suspects’ Lawyer Gag The Media… Stops Zodiak From Rebroadcasting Concerned Citizens Presser

Gilbert Khonyongwa lawyer for the suspects in the attempted murder case of Salima businessman Vincent Niyongira has resorted to gag media against reporting of investigating and bringing to light circumstances surrounding the case.

This follows the Khonyongwas move to caution one of Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) for broadcasting the press briefing held by the group called Concerned Citizens who are pushing for the re-commencement of the case.

A naturalized Malawian of Rwandan origin, Niyongira, was shot at his home in Salima on July 10, 2017 by hired thugs from Dedza district near the border with Mozambique who were allegedly contracted by fellow Rwandese national.

The same night another person was shot at Kamuzu road in Salima.

The Concerned Citizens held press conference in Lilongwe last week where they expressed their concern with the delay in the prosecution of the case, the mysterious missing of the vital evidence in file case number 175/2017 at the Lilongwe High Court and the freeing of the suspects without recording of their statements.

The group demanded the prosecution authorities to take the case back to court for conclusive prosecution within 14 days, investigation into the missing of the case files and re-arrest of the suspects; Emmanuel Sekanao, Joseph Sekanao, Desiree and Davie Paseli and Emmanuel Banda.

Speaking in an interview, Khonyongwa said he asked ZBS not to rebroadcast the press briefing by the Concerned Citizens arguing the group made serious allegations against his clients.

Asked as to why he is attempting to muzzle media freedom to report freely, the lawyer said his request to Zodiak did not intend to stop any media from writing stories on the case but to make sure that media reports on the matter without infringing on the rights of the suspects.

“If the group had just expressed that they are concerned with the delay or the case is not going to court, that would have been right. And they have right to say that.” He said,

“But where they proceeded and say that facts of this case are that Emmanuel paid K300 thousand for a gun and K1 million to identified killer, yet those facts are not in court, and this person has no platform to respond, it might have an influence. So, going beyond that becomes an infringement on the right of this person and the due process of the court.”

Such statement by the group, Khonyongwa said it over stepped the parameters of freedom of expression since the allegations made conclusions that could influence people to conclude that the suspect committed the crime, “so what happens if the judge is listening? It will prejudice the State because everyone is innocent until found guilty by the court of law.” He added

He said his clients would also like to see this case concluded “as much as possible and indicated that the state lawyers are those delaying the case.

“The court ordered that the case should commence but up to now the matter has not yet started. Now these people are being taken as if are the ones delaying the case, but, they too would also want to see this case concluded to clear their names as well through the court. If people are parading and speak as if these are ones delaying the case and also as if they stole the case file, it is now bordering on infringing their rights.” Lamented Khonyongwa

Responding on how suspects were granted bail, Khonyongwa indicated that the bail was granted by Lilongwe High Court Justice Kachale after all factors were considered and the due process was followed.

“So the fact that the person is a suspect does not mean he shall remain in custody and you cant use an allegation to keep the persons in custody. Due process was followed those people were taken to court. At first they were denied bail but after three months the court in its determination ruled that they can go on bail. He explained

“Thats why we had cautioned Zodiak that this is not the way we do things. Although they [Concerned Citizens] have got the right to make concern about the delays but should not go beyond the parameters of freedom of expression and begin to attack others who do not have a podium to respond” said Khonyongwa.

