Vincent Niyongira Case: Police Suppressed Vital Evidence

Malawi Voice investigation in the shooting of Vincent Niyongira, a naturalized Malawian of Rwandan origin, have shown that the Malawi Police Service senior officers may have suppressed vital evidence that may have led to expedited and successful trial of the suspects in the attempted murder trial, we can reveal.

Niyongira, who is businessman based in Salima was shot at his house by hired thugs allegedly from Dedza near the border with Mozambique who were allegedly contracted by fellow Rwandese nationals at around 7pm on 10th July 2017.

Coincidentally on the same night that Niyongira was shot, there was another shooting at Kamuzu Road Puma Filling Station where another victim was shot dead. It is not yet known whether the two shootings were related in any way as the police have not yet come up with findings.

Immediately after the news of the shooting came out the then Central Region Police Commissioner John Nyondo, who has recently been appointed as Deputy Inspector General of Police and Head of CID a Mr. Chaima went to Salima to intervene in an apparent attempt to disrupt the proper investigations that were being carried out by the local police.

“The coming in of these very senior officers disrupted the proper investigations that were being carried out on the ground with steady progress by the Salima CID officers, as they simply ordered that the suspects be transferred to Area 3 police in Lilongwe,” said one CID officers who was involved in the investigations.

The officer, who pleaded for anonymity, said at the time the senior officers were coming in they already had arrested three Rwandese nationals namely Emmanuel Sekanao, Joseph Sekanao and Desiree including Davie Paseli and Emmanuel Banda who are Malawians.

The police charged them with attempted murder under file 175/2017 and were due to appear in court in the same district.

“But the coming in of these senior officers who ordered that the case be transferred to Lilongwe inconvenienced the investigations and for reasons known to themselves ignored what we felt was crucial evidence that could have led to speedy trial of the case,” said the officer.

When asked on these allegations Deputy IG John Nyondo and Head of CID Chaima refused to comment saying that they cannot comment on a case that is in court.

However, our source revealed that through their investigations it was revealed that Emmanuel Sekanao with instructions from his elder brother Joseph who are both Rwandese, contracted Davie Paseli to identify a gun for which he will be paid K300,000 and a hired killer who will be paid K1million if they manage to eliminate Niyongira.

It also came to light that Davie Paseli contacted Gift Mwale who lives in Lilongwe, who together operates a pigeon peas business to come to Salima to execute the mission of eliminating Niyongira. Mwale came to Salima and was told about the mission.

Mwale then asked Paseli that he returns to Lilongwe where he called Paseli that he cannot be part of the elimination mission.

Barely two weeks after their meeting, Mwale heard that there has been a shooting in Salima and he connected it to the meeting he had with Paseli and he went to police and told them about the meeting he had with Paseli.

“It is unfortunate that all this information is not included in the case file. As we are speaking now the suspects were released on bail,” said the CID officer.

It is still a mystery how the case has not seen its day in court despite the lawyer who was representing Niyongira wrote the Director of Public Prosecutions applying to change the charge from Attempted Murder to a lesser offense of Causing Grievous Harm for it to go through a speedy trial

