Vice President Chilima Addresses Global Agriculture Forum In Benin, Returns Thursday

Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima Tuesday addressed a high level inaugural meeting on agriculture and food security under the Malabo Montpellier Forum in Cotonou, Benin.

Dignitaries at the meeting included Abdouleyo Bio Tchane, Benin’s Minister of State for Planning and Development, cabinet ministers, representatives of multilateral and bilateral development agencies and members of the Malabo Montpellier Panel.

In his speech, Chilima said the Malabo forum was enough evidence that food and nutrition security are top priorities in Africa, adding that a lot needs to be done for Africa to attain food and nutrition security status.

“This explains why food and nutrition security is a major preoccupation of many governments and development agencies,” he said.

Chilima highlighted several efforts at international, regional and national level aimed at achieving food and nutrition security.

He said for instance, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal number two is aimed at achieving zero hunger while the African Union’s Agenda 2063 has its aspiration number one- ‘Prosperous Africa based on inclusive growth and sustainable development.’

The African Union declared 2014 as ‘Year of Agriculture and Food Security in Africa’, as a way of tilting focus towards agriculture and food security.

“Further, the new partnership for African Development (NEPAD) has agriculture and food security, and climate change and natural resource management as two of its strategic directions.

“The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Food and Nutrition Strategy for 2015-2025 has its goal to significantly reduce food and nutrition insecurity in the region by 2025,” Chilima said.

The Vice-President said at national level, Malawi has just completed a development strategy for 2017-2022 where priority number one is agriculture, irrigation development and climate change management.

He added that the country is also implementing the National Agriculture Policy.

But he said a lot more needs to be done by, among other interventions, investing in areas that intensify agricultural productivity and food production through irrigation and improved water management.

He further said there was need for diversification of production systems and diets with indigenous fruits, vegetables and grains.

To this effect, the Vice-President called for investment in market information technologies, climate resilience building, product standardization and food safety regulations.

” African agriculture should shift from largely rain-fed to irrigation. Malawi is finalizing National Resilience Strategy to harness efforts and pool resources towards building resilience,” he emphasized.

He further called for regulation enforcement to ensure that counterfeit food stuff are inspected and removed from the market.

“This requires governments and corporations to work together to promote healthier diets and consumption patterns through appropriate food system regulation and controls,” he said.

The veep called for a holistic and inclusive approach to fighting malnutrition, promoting agriculture and achieving food security in Africa and at national level.

After the official opening of the conference, Chilima went to the Presidential Palace for aclosed door meeting with Benin President where he conveyed warm regards from President Arthur Peter Mutharika and the people of Malawi.

The Conference ends later Tuesday and Chilima is expected back in Malawi on Thursday.

