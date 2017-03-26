Verily Verily I Say Unto Thee, The Devil Was Indeed Directing ‘Juma Zammimba’ On Questions To Ask Msonda

Msonda says….the way you are asking today its as if the devil has sent you and is directing you what questions are to be asked…

Brian says…Between you and me who looks like a demon is behind him??

* The counter from Brian is misplaced and irrational..

Brian asks….Koma Mulimba ku DPP?

Msonda responds….What exactly do you mean koma ndilimba?

Brian clarifies…..Anthu ambiri akunena kuti chuma sichikuenda bwino ndiye inuyo mulimbako?

* The clarification from Brian is irrelevant and misplaced..Brian lost the plot here..

Msonda schools him…”Brian what are you talking about..the economic woes are not just in Malawi. This is a globe issue..for instance Greece has been in the same scenario, even UK….” he even challenges him to travel with Msonda as a sponsor…

Brian loses the cool….Amsonda ine ndimakudziwani ngati munthu oshota…nthawi yomweyi ndalama mwazitenga kuti?

Msonda cooly schools Brian again on the Msondas background…where some of us also learnt about Lucky Dube coming to Malawi…The Msondas have not been what Brian thought…

Brian like a cry baby continues to mourn…if you were that rich would you have rushed to join the DPP mesa mukutsata makobiri….

Hahaha kicks of a dying loner…Msonda asks him have I not been with UDF for 14 years? Did I not stay in PP and why should I be called poor now that I have joined DPP?

* I think this is total madness from Brian….who says only those that are poor then join a ruling party??

The interview only exposed Brian’s myopic thinking or maybe he had scores to settle with Msonda..which in this case I must say he failed miserably and horribly.

I do agree with Msonda who reminded Brian to make sure the questions bring value to Malawians and as well see to it that the institution is held in high esteem by its audience.

My verdict

Brian must go for a refresher course as the future looks tough. People will come to expose his weak spots…I have Guardiola in mind..

His hatred for DPP its so vivid and huge…

#Iam yet to be convinced zoti Brian amatha.

Like this: Like Loading...