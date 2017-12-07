Verily Verily I Say Unto Thee, Let The Clergy March

Mademo a mipingo achitike ndithu, security is guaranteed! In keeping with one of the promises, the police have just been given state of the art vehicles. Akuti 100 of them.

MY TAKE ON THE PLANNED DOMOS

Looking at the nature of the demands and the extent PAC is willing to go to get them, my take is that DPP is better off allowing the peaceful demonstrations organized by our religious leaders including the Roman Catholic bishops to go ahead. It is better that they are held than not.

Religion as we have it in Malawi is the biggest instigator of mediocrity and I think the 1994 bishops letter seem to have given our men in collar some leverage to change things that they are misappropriating.

These demonstrations therefore and what they would have achieved for the people would be a starting point of a new chapter of the place of religion in politics. Instead of looking at the bishops from the prism of 1994 letter, these demos will give us a new reference point.

We need to experiment through the demonstrations and see what religion is going to give to our politics to improve things in the democratic Malawi. I am suspecting that to the bishops, prayer has failed, the demos are the next step of faith to get God in action.

Let us wait and see, shall we?

