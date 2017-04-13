Verily, Verily, I Say Unto Thee, Except MCP Be Born Again, It Will Never Seeth The Walls Of State House

I was not surprised when MCP lost in 2014, neither will I be surprised should it loose in 2019 for a simple reason; MCP lacks focus and vision to develop Malawi.

When I heard there would be a press conference which leader of opposition organized and of course after enticing other opposition presidents I was puzzled as to what is the issue at hand. My puzzle was mainly due to the fact that we are getting better and better in addressing challenges we have had and also catching up with the economy which was lost during PP era. And then, I followed the press in utmost eagerness . I thought I was to hear an interesting story befitting a press conference of such calibre only to hear all they calling for are investigations for the deaths of these esteemed patriotic Malawians. I am not saying the deaths are anything to smile or be happy with, but I don’t think the conference could settle for this. I believe there are or were more ways and means the opposition could have tailored the same concerns in a more reasonable and sense making manner than a press conference.

Soon, we had a commission of inquiry led by Kamlepo and colleagues who travelled all the way to Zambia to investigate issues surrounding the famous “saga.” This to me, if opposition had concerns regarding the death of Hon. Bakuwa, was an opportunity to have the issue investigated, in saving time and money. Bringing the issue now could be taken as desperation and a manifestation to buy public sympathy. Coming to Hon. Mbendera, a lot of time has passed for the opposition to fairly demand a commission of enquiry into the death now. I believe the call is ill-timed. Where were they all this time? Do they think, assuming their claims are true, all the evidence could be intact waiting for them? Let’s not politicize issues of deaths and let the souls rest in peace. Keeping silent when they have nothing to say could be the best than acting desperately to earn sympathy. We can do better Mr leader of opposition. Rise from your slumber. We need well articulated and timely presented issues otherwise at this pulse, you are becoming uninspiring for an option in 2019. (Bashir B Siyani)

