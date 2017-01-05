Vacancies: Cock Pit’s Kambuku Band Looks For Male And Female Vocalists…Auditions Soon

KAMBUKU BAND -VACANCIES

Male and Female Vocalists

Kambuku band is a premier music band based in Lilongwe. We can be seen on the concert stage with our own compositions and covers and currently we have a residency at the fabulous Cockpit Club and Lounges.

An exciting opportunity has arisen for talented persons to take up the positions of male and female vocalists with our band.

Attributes

• Knowledge of music elements such as pitch, dynamics, tone color, harmony and key (tonality) is an absolute must,

• Willingness to work at odd hours,

• Ability to communicate effectively in both English and Chichewa,

• Must have a strict sense of discipline, sober habits and ability to work harmoniously as part of a team,

• A wide understanding and appreciation of music genres across generations from jazz, blues, rock ‘n’ roll, reggae, rhumba, country and western, Malawian classics, soul, R ‘n’ B, hip hop and others.

An attractive remuneration package which includes a taxable salary and medical cover awaits the successful candidates.

Candidates who meet the above qualifications and are ready to take up the challenge should contact Fostino Chalimba on 0999 741 900, email fosschalimba@gmail.com by 15th January, 2017.

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for auditions.

