Vacancies At Fomo Driving School: Looking For Well Experienced Instructors

Friends of Mulanje Orphans (FOMO) Driving School is looking for 2 well experienced driving school instructors.

Application should be done in person with your CV at FOMO Mulanje Head Office.P.O Box 503, Mulanje!

For more information,please call: 0997 106 706, 0997 546 135

Fomo’s Background

Fomo is a community based orphan care programme supporting over 3,500 children through a network of 14 centres in Mulanje district of Malawi.

FOMO covers all aspects of the children’s welfare including health through our outreach clinic, formal and informal education, food security and production. The programme also covers pre-school, out of school activities and further learning through our play schools, computer, driving and tailoring schools. The programme also covers the provision of school materials, personal items (Soap, clothes, blankets, and mosquito nets) and community much more.

The programme is run by a very small staff with over 300 local volunteers and support workers; our funds are raised by a small, but resourceful volunteer committee in the UK. FOMO provides direct aid and reaches out to many thousands of orphaned and vulnerable children, but we do need a regular source of funding and your personal donations are both valued and appreciated.

FOMO established June 2000 is a registered charity in both the UK & Malawi

