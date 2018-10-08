UTM Supporters Fight Over Kaliati’s Money In Nsanje

Vice president’s United Transformation Movement supporters were in a fierce battle on Sunday in Nsanje over money given by acting secretary general Patricia Kaliati.

Kaliati was on a whistle stop tour in Nsanje district.

She was forced to give money to the supporters because she arrived late at Tengani at around 4pm for a political meeting.The people had waited for long and were both angry and hungry.

The mistake she made was to give only K30,000 to 38 traditional leaders. The rest of the people pounced on the traditional leaders to get the money.

Village Headman Chitsonga of the area was attacked heavily thanks to chief Tengani and other well-wishers who rescued him from the scene.

Meanwhile,Dr Joseph Chidanti Malunga Spokesperson for the grouping has condemned the attack in a telephone interview and promised to investigate the development..

Like this: Like Loading...