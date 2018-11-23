UTM Regional Governor Disputes Election Results After Loss

Former acting United Transformation Movement (UTM) regional governor for the North, Afiki Mbewe protested elections results for the region held in Mzuzu after he lost his post to Mzuzu city parliamentarian, Leonard Njikho.

Mbewe who ditched the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), for UTM was the first notable person in the North to canvass support for Vice President Saulos Chilima’s presidency in next year’s tripartite elections.

But in its first ever legitimate elections since its formal registration as a political party in the country, Mbewe lost to Njikho when he amassed 47 votes while Njikho got 68 from the 115 delegates.

In an interview after his defeat, Mbewe complained that the votes were swaped as the number of voters exceeded those who were supposed to vote.

“We have 23 political districts and each was supposed to contribute three, which gives a total of about 69 delegates across the North’s political districts.

“When we add them with those from the region, the number slightly goes to about 92, but I was surprised to see that 115 delegates voted, this is irregular but for the sake of peace, I have accepted the results,” said estranged Mbewe.

However, one of the lead organisers of the elections, Member of Parliament for Mzimba north East, Olipa Muyaba disputed Mbewe’s claims saying the party had 115 delegates who voted.

“Let us sometimes be honest in these things, the elections were fairly conducted as all the candidates were briefed on the number of delegates who would take part in the votes.

“Even during vote counting, all the competing candidates were allowed to have their own chosen monitors to be there and it is surprising to get complaints that the elections were unfair,” said Muyaba.

On his part, MP Njikho said he would hard to ensure that the party penetrates the grassroots in all districts in the region. He said he wants UTM to be visible in all areas.

“I must appreciate the good work the outgoing team did. Some of them were among founders and they worked hard to ensure the party gained ground. Even though they have lost, I wish them luck and promise to work with them to ensure the party

is known at all levels and win next year’s elections,” said Njikho.

By Wisdom Ngwira/Mana

