US To Inject $90million Into Malawi's Secondary School Education

Palmer (centre) and Msaka (right) taking a look at one of the books – Pic by Memory Juga

United States of America ambassador to Malawi Virginia Palmer says her government is planning to inject US 90 million into Malawi’s secondary education in the next five years.

Palmer said this as the United States Aid for International Development (USAID) partners with the Ministry of Education to distribute text books to early primary school pupils across the country in the ongoing Malawi Early Grade Reading Improvement (MERIT) project.

Minister of Education Bright Msaka said distribution of the books in public schools will promote a reading culture among pupils.

He said this when he visited Kris Offset Printers in Blantyre where 6.8 million books are being printed for distribution to primary schools.

“If children learn to read in early stages of primary education, it will help them to easily comprehend information from other literature as they advance.

“By the end of this project, every pupil from Standard One to Four will have an English and Chichewa text book to use at school and home,” he added.

“Therefore, I urge parents and teachers to monitor the children so that they utilize the text books to progress in their academic prowess,” Mr. Msaka said.

Currently, more than five million books have been printed and by the end of this project in January 2018, 6.8 million books costing K3 billion will be published.

  1. Issah Same Hussain   September 15, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    ena azalemeleso ndizimenezo!!!!!!!

  2. Abraham Aaron Portabo   September 15, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Welcom

  3. Hastings Kaitano   September 15, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Azatafuna ngati phwetekere a Malawi, Anyapapi. That money will never benefit sec xul

  4. King Chumbi   September 15, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Wlcm good plan

  5. Peter Jnr Salandah   September 15, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Chaponda kuzamenya ka smile pamenepaja

