US Racist Who Called A Malawian Orphan “Little Bitch” Deletes Post Following International Condemnation

Skinner and his colleagues are in Malawi as volunteers from where, among others, they are working with orphaned children.

In the vile post, Skinner takes a photo with a visibly frightened child who is crying. Skinner captioned the vile post with the words: when you beat an orphan in a staring competition and it cries like a lil bitch.

In another post, Skinner poses with a black child whom he claims is a child of Will Smith.

It is not yet known what the Malawi government will do. However, on social media, people have called on the government and organizations working in child protection to take up the matter.