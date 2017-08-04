US Racist Who Called A Malawian Orphan “Little Bitch” Deletes Post Following International Condemnation

A white volunteer from the United States of America Callum Skinner, who recently made a racism post on Malawian ophans has deleted the post following international pressure and condemnation.
Skinner took photos of the children he came in contact with and posted on his Instagram page, among others, he called a Malawian child “it” and referred to him as a “little bitch”
Skinner and his colleagues are in Malawi as volunteers from where, among others, they are working with orphaned children.
In the vile post, Skinner takes a photo with a visibly frightened child who is crying. Skinner captioned the vile post with the words: when you beat an orphan in a staring competition and it cries like a lil bitch.
In another post, Skinner poses with a black child whom he claims is a child of Will Smith.
It is not yet known what the Malawi government will do. However, on social media, people have called on the government and organizations working in child protection to take up the matter.
Zawawa coz wanena ndi nzungu yet anzungu they copy this behaviour from us…. Kusalemekezana tokha tokha anthu akuda.. Nde mukayembekezele kulandila ulemu kwa mzungu.. If it was mzungu ananena atsikana aja kuti ugly bwezi zili bwanji… U racist timauyamba anuwakefe akuda anzungu they copy from us… Anthu akudafe tizakhala agalu pamaso pa anzungu mpaka kale kale ngati tipitilize kutosana tokha tokha we need to support each other… Not kugwetsana
We heard our presented saying anyone who is going to do racist or any other wrong doing will be deported. Why are you waiting so long to deport him please do it fast
Why accept this in our on country?
Kill e mother fucker racist
