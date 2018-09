Connect on Linked in

Angie Kaliati, MP for Mulanje Pasani on Thursday reaffirmed his loyalty to the ruling DPP.

Kaliati, husband to United Transformation Movement founding member Patricia Kaliati, was apparently distancing himself from his wife’s political move.

Speaking at Mulava Catholic School Ground in his constituency at a rally by DPP Vice President for Southern Region Kondwani Nankhumwa, Kaliati said his area has witnessed tremendous development under DPP hence his decision to stick to the ruling party.

