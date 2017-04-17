Update On Boat Accident On Lake Malawi: 54 Survive, 5 Confirmed Dead, 20 Reportedly Missing

PRESS RELEASE

The public is informed that a boat capsized at Mlowe on Lake Malawi in Rumphi District on Sunday, 16th April, 2017 at around 3:00 pm. Preliminary figures indicate that the boat was carrying 79 passengers. The boat was on its way to New Salawe in Nkhata Bay via Tchalo, Zunga and Old Salawe in Rumphi. Most of the passengers on the boat were coming from Easter prayers. The boat capsized at a distance of about 100 metres into the Lake soon after sail-off.

The public is further informed that, according to current information on the ground, 54 people survived during the accident after being rescued by people from sorrounding communities, while some swam back to the shore. Five (5) people have been confirmed dead, while twenty (20) people are reported to be missing by their relatives.

Government would like to assure the public that the Malawi Defence Force officers from Chilumba Barracks are on site of the accident to continue searching for those missing, in collaboration with the Malawi Police Service until they complete the rescue exercise.

Government extends condolences to the bereaved families for having lost their beloved ones during this tragic accident. Government undertakes to provide assistance towards the cost of the funeral arrangements of the victims of the accident and hospital bills of those who are receiving medical attention in hospital following this misfortune.

The public and well meaning organisations are advised to contact the following Government Officers for more updates regarding the boat accident and for any humanitarian assistance they wish to offer:

Paul Kalilombe, Director of Response and Recovery, Department of Disaster Management Affairs. Phone Number : 0999 865 568. Lusizi Nhlane, District Commissioner of Rumphi. Phone Number: 0999 387 602.

DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT AFFAIRS, OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT

MONDAY, 17TH APRIL, 2017

