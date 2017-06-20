Unlucky Lucky Malata Now Lucky: Set To Justify His Flames Recall

Lucky Malata, a Be Forward Wanderers defender, says he is working hard to justify his flames recall.

Malata has been recalled to the Malawi National Team, after he was dropped before the Comoros game in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers encounter.

He is among those called for duty in the Cosafa Cup Tournament to be played in South Africa.

“I am very happy, I can’t lie. I am very happy and will work hard to prove myself and to show people that I am still the way I was,” Malata said.

Malata’s last game with flames ended in a 1-0 home loss to Madagascar on April 22 in a 2017 Africa Cup Championship.

“I am not scared of competition. I know myself. I have played football for many years and I am ready for any challenge,” Malata said.

Meanwhile, the flames are set to leave for the Rainbow Nation on Wednesday 21 June.

However, the team will leave without any foreign based professionals from South Africa and Mozambique. This is because the competition falls outside Fifa calendar.

The Flames are in group A along with Tanzania, Mauritius and Angola. Their opening fixture is against Tanzania on 25 June before facing Mauritius on 27 June. Their last group assignment is against Angola on 29 June.(By Hamida Assan, Blantyre, June 20, Mana)

