University Of Livingstonia Commends Government For Students’ Loan Scheme

The University of Livingstonia (Unilia) has commended government for extending its Students Loan Scheme to private institutions of higher learning including Unilia.

Unilia’s Vice Chancellor, Reverend Dr Timothy Nyasulu made the commendation Saturday in Mzuzu during the university’s 11th congregation.

“I would like to applaud government for starting to accommodate private universities in accessing the students’ loan scheme.

“This is a commendable development as it demonstrates government’s appreciation of the crucial role that private institutions render to the education system,” Nyasulu said.

The Vice Chancellor further said needy students from private universities and colleges have now a chance to further their education quest through the loan scheme.

“It is a wrong assumption to think that when you are at a private university or college, then it automatically means that you have the money and other resources to cater for your education needs.

“We have a lot of students who failed to enroll at public universities because of shortage of space and in a bid to still access higher education, they ended up enrolling with private institutions which offer equally quality education,” Nyasulu said.

Nyasulu then prayed for wisdom among those involved in making decisions so that they consider sourcing more funds to enable many needy but deserving students access higher education.

During the graduation, a total of 369 students were awarded with degrees and certificates in the fields of education, computer engineering, and food security, among others.

