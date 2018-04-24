University of Glasgow To Establish Research Centre At College of Medicine

University of Glasgow in Scotland has pledged to establish a research centre at the College of Medicine in Blantyre on top of commiting to fight Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) like diabetes and high blood pressure in Malawi.

The university has also pledged to continue training Malawians in the medical field and aiding research works in health care delivery.

The university authorities made the pledge during the visit to the institution by Malawi’s President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on Monday.

Mutharika, accompanied by the First Lady Professor Gertrude Mutharika, is on state visit to Scotland after attending the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London.

“We would want to continue working together with College of Medicine to deal with Diabetes, High Blood Pressure and Pneumonia, non-communicable diseases that are still a problem in Malawi,” said Lain Mclnnes, a professor of Medicine at the college.

Besides working to fight non-communicable diseases, the university will also establish a research centre for health care delivery at the College of Medicine in Malawi.

On his part, Mutharika hailed the country’s assistance to Malawi in the health area and asked the university to continue doing the same.

“We are in the process of unbundling the University of Malawi so that each college operates as a fully-fledged university, including the College of Medicine. We would like you to assist us in that area, especially that we want to open a dental school,” said Mutharika.

Earlier, Mutharika visited the historical Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons where Missionary David Livingstone got his first degree in 1840.

The college has also trained several Malawians including Malawi’s first president, Kamuzu Banda. Mutharika asked authorities of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons to assist his country in cancer treatment, saying, currently patients are sent to India for the same which costs a lot of money.