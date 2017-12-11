Universal 50%+1 Law Rattles PAC, MPs

Government has met its promise and brought to the National Assembly the much sought-after Electoral Reforms Bill which includes the provision that a President should be elected with a 50%+1 majority.

However, in its earlier form, the provision did not apply to MPs and Councillors who are also elected at the same time as President as representatives of the people.

Now the bill which government has brought to Parliament today has made the provision apply to all the three.

That however has not gone down well with Public Affairs Committee (PAC).

Sources have told Malawi Voice that PAC is rattled and is accusing the government for the universal application as they were specifically targeting the President for the 50%+1 provision. This stand betrays political motives on the part of PAC.

In the past few weeks, PAC and opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera have been pressing the government to table the bill and has gone on to organize demonstrations to that effect.

That they are uncomfortable with universal application effectively betrays the religious body’s political interests in pushing for the bill.

But this is not surprising. PAC has betrayed its regime change agenda all along.

When it noted that government had not listed the bill among those to be tabled in the current sitting of Parliament, PAC and Chakwera went to town accusing the government for not bringing it along and immediately announced demonstrations to press for the tabling of the bill.

A few days later, PAC stunned the nation when it said the demonstrations would not only be about the electoral reform bills but also against the leadership of the country, a clear indication that PAC has sinister intentions.

Just like PAC, some Members of Parliament too have expressed discomfort with the new form of the provision as they know their being elected is at stake should the house pass the bill.

One of the MCP MPs Juliana Lunguzi was the first to react on twitter in disagreement when the bill circulated this morning.

According to statistics from Malawi Electoral Commission website, most of the current MPs scored less than 50 percent of the votes in the 2014 tripartite elections.

It is noteworthy that MPs have done everything to shield themselves from being removed. For instance, during the UDF regime, the MPs scrapped Recall Provision from the Constitution which stipulated that MPs should be removed from their position should the electorate deem them not performing. The provision empowered the electorate with greater say on how they should be governed.

