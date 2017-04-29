Unity Of Purpose…As Blue, Yellow Oceans Conflux At Kawinga’s Elevation (Special Pictorial Focus)

Connect on Linked in

About 50, 000 today attended the elevation ceremony of Senior Chief Kawinga Paramount Chief of Yao people at a colourful ceremony that took place at the Kawinga’s headquarters in Machinga.

Recently President Peter Mutharika also has elevated Senior Chief Ngolongoliwa of Thyolo to Paramount Chief of all the Lhomwes effective March 9 this year.

The elevation of the two traditional leaders to Paramount Chiefs means that all Lhomwe and Yao people have mega leaders.

Other paramount chiefs in Malawi include Inkosi Ya Makosi M’mbelwa and Paramount Chief Lundu of Chewa.

