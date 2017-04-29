Unity Of Purpose…As Blue, Yellow Oceans Conflux At Kawinga’s Elevation (Special Pictorial Focus)

Atcheya interacts with APM during the event
The First Lady Joins The Dance Floor
The Blue-Sea In Jovial Mood At The Rally
Congratulations: APM Elavating Kawinga
APM poses with the newly crowned Paramount Chief Kawinga and his three wives
APM Interacts with Atcheya

 

The Yellow Sea
Unity of Purpose

About 50, 000 today attended the elevation ceremony of Senior Chief Kawinga Paramount Chief of Yao people at a colourful ceremony that took place at the Kawinga’s headquarters in Machinga.

Recently President Peter Mutharika also has elevated Senior Chief Ngolongoliwa of Thyolo to Paramount Chief of all the Lhomwes  effective March 9 this year.

The elevation of the two traditional leaders to Paramount Chiefs means that all Lhomwe and Yao people have mega leaders.

Other paramount chiefs in Malawi include    Inkosi Ya Makosi M’mbelwa and Paramount Chief Lundu of Chewa.

 

5 Responses to "Unity Of Purpose…As Blue, Yellow Oceans Conflux At Kawinga’s Elevation (Special Pictorial Focus)"

  1. Saeed Hardwork Mtamba   April 29, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Zaziii

  2. Frank Jumbe   April 30, 2017 at 4:16 am

    Yes, unity of purpose indeed. To steal from the country you idiots! God is watching

  3. Benjamin Kaunga Nyirenda   April 30, 2017 at 4:33 am

    Kumeneko ndikwa UDF indeed,dpp ndi mcp kulibe ma supporters anu

