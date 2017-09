United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has hailed Malawi for what he called “fantastic progress ” in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Guterres was speaking when he met President Prof. Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The UN boss also hailed Malawi for continuing to provide peace keeping support to the UN. Guterres assured President Mutharika of continued UN Support to Malawi in the areas of SDGS, HIV/AIDS and disaster management.

Like this: Like Loading...