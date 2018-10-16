UNIMA Closed Again: Support Staff Demands 10 Percent Salary Increment With Arrears

University of Malawi support Staff in all colleges have begun a sit-in where they are pressing the University Council to implement 10percent salary increment with arrears from 2017 and 2018 financial year.

In the 2017/2018 financial year, Government allocated a 10percent increment to public institution workers. However, the Clerical and technical supporting staff in the University of Malawi did not receive any increment although salaries for both Academic and Administr ative staff were increased.

Most offices, classrooms, the library and the clinic have been closed at Chancellor College since the beginning of the sit-in on Tuesday morning. This has disturbed most classes andprovision of essential services at the college.

“We are fighting for that 10 percent increment of 2017 to 2018 financial year with arrears. This has been long overdue”Said Thokoza ni Bodza Mbewe, General Secretary for Chancellor College Workers Union in an interview

It is not known if the normal operation of essential services atChancellor College such as classes and

clinic will resume soon following a stalemate earlier in the day where workersrejected management app eal to have those essential servicesoperational.

“We cannot let them have access to these facilities, this is a total shutdown” shouted one of the workers when the union representatives were briefing the staff about the meeting they had with the management regarding the operations of theessential services

“The college management discussed with the union regarding the sit-in and other issues arising within the sit in. But, from what we are getting from the members of the support staffhere at Chancellor college, we are not going to accept themanagement request until we consult our lawyer. This is because this sit-in is happening in all University of Malawi colleges; that is Polytechnic, College of Medicine andKamuzu College of Nursing.” Said Mbewe

Meanwhile, the office of the speaker for the Students Union of Chancellor College (SUCC) has condemned “the tendency of not resolving grievances through contact and dialogue” in time.

“As union, we find this behavior as very much misplaced, retrogressive and uncalled for” reads the statement co-signed by Norman Martin Nthendazakana Kumwenda, SUCC speaker and his deputy Innocent Adha Chirwa

The statement was quick to indicate that the union without condemning either party, is keen to see that the interests of students “are safeguarded all day every day”

