Undule Says MCP Should Pay Ex-MYPs: ‘They Employed Them To Torture Malawians’

Veteran human rights activist Undule Mwakasungula has suggested that former members of the disbanded Malawi Young Pioneers (MYP) should demand payment of compensation from opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which commandeered the para-military wing when it was in power.

Government, in late 2012 conceded to the ex-MYPs demands of pension, compensation and other payments after over 4 000 members marched to the Office of President and Cabinet.

But Mwakasungura said giving the compensation to ex-MYP will notbe ideal because they were torturing Malawians in one party dictatorship.

He said they should also not claim compensation from government but instead MCP.

“The ex-MYPs should seek the benefits from those who employed them to torture Malawians.

“If they are to be paid compensation, it’s taxpayers covering and that includes taxes from the victims paying their perpetrators,” Mwakasungura said.

However, MCP has said it will be wrong to deny ex-MYP “what is dully theirs.”

According to MCP deputy secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka, MYP was governed by an Act of Parliament as a government entity not a party wing.

Meanwhile, Secretary to Treasury Ben Botolo, said the verification exercise of beneficiaries is ongoing, saying it is a combination of a multi-disciplinary team as there are officers from the Auditor General’s office, people from the Department of Human Resource Management and Development [DHRMD] and others cross-checking the files.

Leader of the ex-MYPs Franco Chilemba said the ex-MYP officers are demanding K1.6 billion from government to be paid to about 2 765 State employees who were forcibly retired.

“We are seeking K500 000 each as compensation,” he said.

