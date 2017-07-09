UNDP Urges Media To Take Leading Role In Sensitising Malawians On National IDs

Members of Bwaila Media Club (BMC) have been challenged to take the leading role in sensitise Malawians on the importance of having nation identify card.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Chief Technical Advisor, Tariq Malik Saturday challenged members during an interactive meeting with between UNDP, National Registration Bureau (NRB) and Malawi Electoral Commission held in Lilongwe.

He said the media is strategic in promoting and sensitize the citizens on the importance of taking part in the national registration exercise currently taking place in the country.

“We appeal to the media to be in the forefront in promoting awareness and sensitizing the public through various means. Let us work together for the common good.” The chief technical advisor said. He noted that Malawi is the only country in southern Africa region where its citizens do not have identity cards unlike their neighbouring states.

Malik said the ongoing mass registration need to be given wider coverage so that people should understand the importance of taking part in the exercise.

“We view media as our partners in this process and your contribution to the success of the exercise cannot be overemphasized. We would like to see an active involvement of the media in highlighting the positive and negative issues being encountered during the registration process,” he suggested.

He said Malawians need to know and appreciate that having an identity card is more secure thing now because they will be regarded as a bonifade citizen of the country.

The Vice chairperson for BMC, Rodgers Siula alluded said time has come for Malawians to be recognized as bonifade citizens because they will have national identity card as a means of identifying themselves. “For so long, we have been using driving licences, passports and other forms of identification for one to identify him or herself. We need to cherish the new development and encourage every citizen to acquire the nation identity card,” he said.

Siula urged members of the Club to correct some of the misconceptions that are being said about the mass registration campaign. The Vice Chairperson pointed out that the media need to play a critical role in generating positive things about the exercise for it to be successful.

Malawi government is support the exercise with 40 per cent contribution while 60 per cent is being provided by the development partners. The mass registration exercise is estimated to cost over US$ 49, 694,000. Bwaila Media Club has a membership various media houses operating main in Lilongwe and surrounding districts in the central region of the country. (By Tione Andsen Lilongwe, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...