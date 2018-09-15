UN, Malawi To Sign Cooperation Agreement

The United Nations in Malawi will on Wednesday next week sign its new joint cooperation agreement, the United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) for 2019 to 2023, with the Government of Malawi.

The new UNDAF will guide UN contributions to Malawi Government’s development agenda for the next five years.

The UNDAF Signing ceremony will talk place at Capital Hill in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Board Room.

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe and UN Resident Coordinator Maria Jose Torres will sign the new cooperation agreement.

