Umuthi Herbal takes Christmas to Area 18 Health Centre

As Malawians were busy winning and dinning with their spouses , friends and relatives Umuthi Natural Herbal Clinic extended the same to patients at Area 18 Health Centre in Lilongwe.

This was in line with spirit of Christmas which encourages giving and sharing.

Area 18 Health Centre in Lilongwe has a catchment area of 203,000 people.

Umuthi Communication Manager, Gilbert Nkhoma said his organisation was deeply touched to note that there were a lot of people that have no chance of participating into the festive season because they were hospitalised.

Nkhoma said their organisation believe in good health.

Umuthi deals with man empower enlargement, Hip body booster, sells bottle of life which deals with BP, Kidney Failure, Heart Problem, Stroke , Cancer just to mention afew.

Area 18 Health Centre, Chief Medical Officer , Kedson Masiyano, has since commended Umuthi for the assistance.

Masiyano said Government cannot do every thing alone hence the need to assist the patients in one way or another.

Like this: Like Loading...