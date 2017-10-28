UMP Nomination Excites BMG

Bossaro Music Group (BMG) says it is excited with the nomination in the Best Duo or Group category as it highlights the group’s achievements since it was formed in 2016.

The hip-hop duo — Dalitso Mtambo, also known as Bossaro Ice, and Patali Mkorongo who uses the name Bossaro Cyclone – has set its sights on big things on the local music scene.

In the recent times, the duo has also been involved in charity work to highlight the importance of music in changing people’s lives. Such initiatives include the donation to Zingwangwa Health Centre in July this year and the charity shows recently whose proceeds went towards maternal health through Improved Midwifery Care Access Initiative (IMCAI).

However, it is now time for BMG to be recognised for its talent after releasing a couple of singles that have endeared them to the hip-hop fans in Malawi.

“We are a stage whereby the fans are appreciating what we want to achieve. Of course we have been involved in a number of initiatives but music remains our priority,” said Bossaro Ice.

He said the nomination was an approval by the fans indicating that the journey the group started will take them where they want to reach.

“First of all we have other careers, together with my colleague, but the passion we have for music is so huge. We are motivated by the fact that we can change our communities through music, we have great things to offer,” said Bossaro Ice.

His colleague Bossaro Cyclone, who is also well-known as Mafioso, called on the group’s fans to continue voting.

“It’s quite a great achievement to be recognized. It is even more encouraging that the fans will have the opportunity to vote giving us more reasons to continue serving the people.

“The other initiatives that we are involved in are possible because we are artists. We believe the talent we have can be used to bring positive change but for us to continue on that path, we rely on the support from our fans,” he said.

BMG was established in October 2016 with the aim of entertaining, raising awareness and empowering the youth through music. Among others, the group has embraced safe motherhood and it is working with a number of organisations to increase awareness on safe motherhood.

BMG has since released singles like Ma Bossaro, Bow Down featuring Malinga Mafia, Carry On featuring Rina and Legends Never Die which features various artists, Tachokela Kutali, Thank You, Ndife a Yahwey and Madolo.

To vote for BMG as Best Duo/Group SMS 9393 (TNM users) and 2885 (Airtel users).

Like this: Like Loading...