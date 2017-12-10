Umodzi Party President Professor John Chisi Blames Kamuzu For All Malawi’s Social-Ills

Professor John Chisi of College of Medicine, who is the President of Umodzi Party, has blamed Kamuzu Banda for all the problems Malawi is going through. Speaking on Malawi Broadcasting Station, the learned professor says that Kamuzu Banda was sleeping with a woman, Cecilia Kadzamila, outside wedlock and for this fact, God was not happy and is not happy with Malawi hence all the corruption, hunger, poverty and road accidents

