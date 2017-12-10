Umodzi Party President Professor John Chisi Blames Kamuzu For All Malawi’s Social-Ills

Professor John Chisi of College of Medicine, who is the President of Umodzi Party, has blamed Kamuzu Banda for all the problems Malawi is going through. Speaking on Malawi Broadcasting Station, the learned professor says that Kamuzu Banda was sleeping with a woman, Cecilia Kadzamila, outside wedlock and for this fact, God was not happy and is not happy with Malawi hence all the corruption, hunger, poverty and road accidents
Rubbish! a party which starts with this tone is out as far as I am concerned! Kamuzu turned Malawi from the bush to a developing country! why are people not capable of looking at themselves to improve themselves! YOU DON’T STAND A CHANCE because Malawi is now waken up! In fact we dont want parties like you in Malawi!