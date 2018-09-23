Uladi Revamps DPP In Central Region, Declares MCP, PP, UTM Dead

Newly elected Vice President ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) responsible for the Central Region Dr Uladi Mussa has declared a landslide victory for the governing party in next year’s tripartite elections.

Mussa commonly known as ‘Change Golo’ or 45-45 was speaking to a mammoth crowd that gathered at Mgona Primary School in Lilongwe City Central where he articulated development works done by the DPP under President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Mussa, in his usual authoritative voice told the crowd that the Malawi nation has agreed to vote for Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika as President, DPP Members of Parliament and Councilors because the party has delivered.

“All Malawians have agreed to vote for Peter! Peter! Peter Mutharika because he has delivered on development works and all of us are able to see his works,” he said.

Mussa then declared that the opposition MCP, PP and UTM were dead and buried in the Central region.

He promised a bigger rally at Masintha Grounds in the same city of Lilongwe saying the Mgona rally was just a curtain raiser for the big mass rally planned for Masintha.

The rally was attended by among others the Secretary General of the DPP Grezelder Jeffrey, Organing Secretary Chimwemwe Chipungu and Regional Governor for the Centre Bintony Kutsaira among other highly profiled guests.

Since taking over the Vice Presidency for the Central Region at the DPP Convention in July, Mussa has taken the Central Region by storm addressing political rally meetings in Salima, Dedza and Lilongwe among many other places.

The DPP has since been revamped in the Central Region and now huge numbers come to attend these rallies assuring the DPP of victory in next year’s polls.

The rally at Mgona was spiced up with live musical performances by Tay Grin and Ann Matumbi.