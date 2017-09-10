Uladi Mussa Threatens To Sue PP For Illegal Suspension…Kodi a Joyce Banda wo Akuwopa Change Goal Eti?

Suspended former ruling People’s Party acting President Uladi Mussa has threatened to take legal action against PP for illegal suspension.

Mussa was speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Friday after PP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) suspended him as party’s acting President barely hours after he declared his ambition to contest as PP’s President in 2019 Elections.

Mussa said the National Executive Committee (NEC) has no power to suspend him and will challenge the decision in a court of law.

“Only People’s Party (PP) constitution has the power to suspend or fire me from the party not the so called National Executive Committee (NEC). I am planning to drag the party to court for this illegal action,” said Mussa

He added: “If l did something wrong, they would have invited me for a disciplinary hearing. Kodi a Joyce Banda wo akuwopa change goal eti? (Is Joyce Banda afraid of me?)”

In an earlier interview, PP’s Spokesperson Noah Chimpeni confirmed the suspension of Mussa. He said that Mussa had been suspended for altering hatred remarks against part’s founder Dr. Joyce Banda.

“PP’s National Executive Committee met on Friday and decided to suspend Uladi Mussa as a member of NEC and acting President following remarks he made yesterday against our president Dr. Joyce Banda,” Chimpeni confirmed.

Founder of People’s Party (PP) Dr. Joyce Banda, who left the country after losing the 2014 Presidential Elections, appointed Mussa as caretaker for the Party. (By Thumbiko Nyirongo, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...